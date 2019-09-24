R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Stake in Cbl & Assoc Pptys (CBL) Decreased by $13.42 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Old West Investment Management Raised Position by $370,951

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 188.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 2,883 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $570,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $984.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $217.75. About 24.89M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)sf; 29/05/2018 – IBT: 2019 iPhone Rumor: Apple Decides To Use OLED Display In All Models; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 16/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Apple’s next big product announcement is happening in Chicago; 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side; 11/04/2018 – Apple just made a key hire that could unravel the mystery of its content strategy; 30/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Exclusive — 2016 #MacBookPro keyboards failing twice as frequently as older models; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge; 01/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management decreased its stake in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc (CBL) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management sold 12,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 204,581 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $212.76 million, down from 217,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.38. About 2.75M shares traded or 11.36% up from the average. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) has declined 80.45% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBL News: 26/04/2018 – CBL PROPERTIES MAINTAINS FY 2018 ADJ. FFO GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – CBL Properties Closes 10-Year Fixed Rate Non-Recourse Loan Secured by CoolSprings Galleria in Nashville, TN; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC – MAINTAINING 2018 FFO, AS ADJUSTED, GUIDANCE; 23/03/2018 – CBL Properties Year-to-Date Sales off to Strong Start and Exceed National Average; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 14/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Investors (CBL); 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC – PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 91.1% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED WITH 92.1% AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC – SAME-CENTER MALL OCCUPANCY WAS 89.5% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH 90.4% AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q FFO 42c/Shr

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management, which manages about $144.73M and $122.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 1,500 shares to 94,800 shares, valued at $1.80 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. CBL’s profit will be $57.25 million for 1.05 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by CBL & Associates Properties, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $212.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty F by 33,275 shares to 83,256 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 157,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,317 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Motors Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA).