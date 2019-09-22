R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Position In Mylan N V (MYL) Was Increased; Texas Instrs (TXN) Market Value Rose While State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Trimmed by $22.17 Million Its Holding

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 194,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 987,877 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $113.37 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $126.67. About 7.62M shares traded or 65.60% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 94,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80B, up from 93,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.83B market cap company. It closed at $21 lastly. It is down 42.99% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: FDA NOTIFIED THAT EPIPENS AVAILABLE, NOT A SHORTAGE; 05/03/2018 Salmeterol Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecast 2016-2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Mylan 1Q Rev $2.68B; 17/04/2018 – Canada seeks U.S. help to solve EpiPen shortage; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN – ON APRIL 18, SOME EMPLOYEES OF MYLAN S.P.A. WERE SERVED WITH SEARCH WARRANTS ISSUED BY PUBLIC PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE IN MILAN, ITALY; 21/05/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Falls For 3rd Wk, Aubagio Declines: MS; 28/03/2018 – Mylan Introduces Symfi™ Triple Combo Once-Daily HIV Treatment in the U.S; 28/03/2018 – MYLAN INVESTORS CAN PROCEED WITH SUIT OVER EPIPEN PRICING; 25/04/2018 – Mylan at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 27; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management, which manages about $144.73 million and $122.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,832 shares to 63,100 shares, valued at $4.80 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,750 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mylan (MYL) Surpasses Q1 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MU, ADBE, MYL – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mylan Call Options Hot as Stock Hits New Low – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mylan-Pfizer Deal: MYL Stock Soars on Off-Patent Drug Merger – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 40,558 shares to 128,570 shares, valued at $29.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Greenbrier Cos Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 20,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks for Dividend Investors to Buy After Powell Update – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 155% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.