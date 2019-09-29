R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Lowered Position in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $925.32 Million as Stock Value Declined; Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trimmed Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding by $7.60 Million

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 20,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 840,778 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $307.94M, down from 861,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $354.63. About 434,437 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management sold 33,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 218,950 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14 billion, down from 251,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.2. About 5.02M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management, which manages about $144.73 million and $122.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 1,500 shares to 94,800 shares, valued at $1.80 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. 4,000 shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane, worth $94,400. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $239,300 was made by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, August 5. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.01 million for 24.20 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $54.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12.02M shares to 12.11M shares, valued at $1.18 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 81,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72 million for 27.88 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.