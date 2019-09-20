R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Lowered Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake by $25.23 Million; Crown Holdings (CCK) Stake Has Boosted by Edgepoint Investment Group Inc

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 26,850 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26B, down from 27,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $83.55. About 2.03M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 1.84 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 9.10 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $555.88 million, up from 7.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $63.69. About 39,372 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $10.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colliers Intl Group Inc by 45,000 shares to 309,364 shares, valued at $22.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 259,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 696,483 shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

More important recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) Shareholders Booked A 57% Gain In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance”, Prnewswire.com published: “Crown To Set Science-Based Sustainability Targets In Early 2020 – PRNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Private Advisor Group Inc reported 47,508 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.24 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 5,045 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.18% or 31,085 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset reported 3.01 million shares stake. Morgan Stanley reported 229,396 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has invested 0.13% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Fjarde Ap owns 84,250 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsr invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Comerica Bancorp has 24,995 shares. 2.89 million are owned by State Street Corporation. Barnett And Co has 15,100 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia has 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 9,390 shares. Fdx Advsr reported 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Sanof (SNY), Abbott (ABT) Partner to Integrate Glucose Sensing and Insulin Delivery Technologies – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Abbott teams up with Sanofi in diabetes – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Abbott Laboratories vs. Dexcom – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 504,806 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies accumulated 6,150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Edgewood Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 73,014 shares. Winslow Cap Management Lc invested in 3.06 million shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Crestwood Advisors Gp Ltd Llc reported 0.43% stake. Cadinha And Communication Ltd Com invested in 0.28% or 18,675 shares. Chilton Inv Ltd Liability Co has 8,346 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Farmers has 29,875 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Fiera accumulated 27,991 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.63% stake. 1.22 million are owned by Strs Ohio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 202,030 shares stake. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd, a California-based fund reported 283,601 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company (Wy) stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management, which manages about $144.73M and $122.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 1,500 shares to 94,800 shares, valued at $1.80 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing.