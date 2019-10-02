R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Increases Position in Mylan N V (MYL); Sloane Robinson Llp Holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Increased by $1.40 Million

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 94,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80B, up from 93,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $18.19. About 570,802 shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 28/03/2018 – MYLAN INVESTORS CAN PROCEED WITH SUIT OVER EPIPEN PRICING; 25/04/2018 – MYLAN REPORTS LAUNCH OF GENERIC ORAL CONTRACEPTIVE YAZ; 27/03/2018 – Mylan and Biocon Receive Approvals From the European Commission and TGA Australia for Biosimilar Insulin Glargine Semglee; 27/04/2018 – Teva Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE® (glatiramer acetate injection) 40 mg/mL; 14/05/2018 – NICE RECOMMENDS EXTAVIA, COPAXONE, AVONEX, REBIF FOR MS; 09/04/2018 – RECORDATI ACQUIRES INTERNATIONAL RIGHTS TO CYSTAGON® FROM MYLAN; 10/05/2018 – Mylan: Search Warrants Were Issued by Public Prosecutor’s Office in Milan Over Interactions With an Italian Hospital and Sales of Some Drugs; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 078139 Company: MYLAN; 21/05/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Falls For 3rd Wk, Aubagio Declines: MS; 10/05/2018 – Mylan: Certain Employees at Mylan SpA Unit Were Served With Search Warrants on April 18

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 413.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 14,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 17,978 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $92.39. About 60,537 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management, which manages about $144.73 million and $122.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2,364 shares to 33,081 shares, valued at $1.57 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,650 shares, and cut its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).