R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Increases Position in Mylan N V (MYL); Alphamark Advisors Increased Its Pvh (PVH) Holding by $662,136; Market Valuation Declined

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pvh (PVH) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 7,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 31,036 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94M, up from 23,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pvh for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $90.83. About 945,521 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 07/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named No. 1 Apparel Company on CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 19/04/2018 – DJ PVH Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PVH); 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $178 FROM $175; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 18% TO $890 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Tommy Hilfiger Announces #WhatsYourDrive Documentary Featuring Global Brand Ambassador Lewis Hamilton; 28/03/2018 – Apparel-Seller PVH Gets Boost From Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein; 28/03/2018 – PVH 4Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.47; 28/03/2018 – Looking to earnings, Walgreens Boots Alliance, BlackBerry, PVH and GameStop are all due to publish their latest financial reports

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 94,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 billion, up from 93,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.4. About 3.55 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS CURRENTLY RECEIVING CONTINUAL SUPPLY OF EPIPEN INJECTORS FROM MANUFACTURING PARTNER MERIDIAN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES; 08/05/2018 – EPIPEN MANUFACTURER PFIZER PFE.N SAYS APRIL EPIPEN SHIPMENTS EXCEEDED PROJECTIONS; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN NV – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES OF $2.68 BLN, DOWN 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Story of another media empire; 29/03/2018 – Flutiform ( fluticasone propionate + formoterol fumarate ; Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN ADDS TO GROWING ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO WITH LAUNCH OF GENERIC; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Grants Mylan Exclusive License to Commercialize FKB327 in Europe; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Sales Fall 19% in North America — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – MYLAN REPORTS LAUNCH OF GENERIC ORAL CONTRACEPTIVE YAZ; 15/05/2018 – PAULSON REDUCED VST, TMUS, MYL, SHPG, NXPI IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold PVH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 73.26 million shares or 5.79% more from 69.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 679,593 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.07% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.02% stake. 48,318 were accumulated by Junto Mgmt Lp. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Axa holds 2,851 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 8,349 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp reported 314 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Fmr holds 7.45 million shares. Johnson Inv Counsel reported 12,080 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 917 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0.02% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Nomura Asset Company Limited holds 14,049 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 47,256 are owned by Amp Investors Limited.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $228.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 19,839 shares to 4,282 shares, valued at $666,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,180 shares, and cut its stake in Deutsche X (DBEF).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $10.60 million activity. $99,408 worth of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) was bought by NASELLA HENRY on Friday, May 31.

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management, which manages about $144.73 million and $122.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 900 shares to 2,600 shares, valued at $338.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 2,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,506 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).