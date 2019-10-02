R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Has Upped Mylan N V (MYL) Position By $28.56 Million; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Boosted By $1.57 Million Its Intl Paper Co (IP) Holding

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management increased Mylan N V (MYL) stake by 1.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management acquired 1,500 shares as Mylan N V (MYL)’s stock declined 22.79%. The R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management holds 94,800 shares with $1.80 billion value, up from 93,300 last quarter. Mylan N V now has $9.55B valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 4.76 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 26/04/2018 – Mylan at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 202671 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 23/04/2018 – Mylan Presenting at Conference Apr 27; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM: NO EXPECTATION FOR ANOTHER 40 MG GENERIC VERSION OF COPAXONE IN 2018; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 078139 Company: MYLAN; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN, PFIZER SAW PRODUCTION ISSUES AFTER FDA WARNING LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN SAYS FDA CONFIRMS THAT EPIPEN REMAINS AVAILABLE

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased Intl Paper Co (IP) stake by 6.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc acquired 36,464 shares as Intl Paper Co (IP)’s stock declined 4.58%. The 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc holds 589,992 shares with $25.56M value, up from 553,528 last quarter. Intl Paper Co now has $15.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 1.53M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cash Provided by Operations $663M; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit spurns move by International Paper; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Unsolicited International Paper Co. Bid Proposal; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – BELIEVES ITS CURRENT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS A COMPELLING STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL RATIONALE FOR A COMBINATION WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS NO NEW INFO ON SMURFIT-KAPPA BID; 07/03/2018 – REG-Smurfit Kappa Group PLC Statement re Board Reaffirms Rejection of International Paper Proposal; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects $11B International Paper Offer (Video); 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Bid From International Paper Co; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT REPEATS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED INTL PAPER’S PROPOSALS; 26/03/2018 – SKG: Smurfit Kappa Group PLC: Statement re Rejection of Revised Proposal from International Paper

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “International Paper: Forecasting An October Dividend Hike – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$37.43, Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering International Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. International Paper has $60 highest and $3800 lowest target. $47.17’s average target is 19.84% above currents $39.36 stock price. International Paper had 11 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 26 by Wells Fargo. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) rating on Monday, July 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Underweight” rating and $3800 target. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 5. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was downgraded by Stephens. Citigroup maintained International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Friday, April 5 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited holds 1.8% or 972,114 shares in its portfolio. 10 invested in 12,710 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc holds 0.14% or 12,873 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd stated it has 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Brinker Capital invested in 0.07% or 43,087 shares. 7,100 are owned by Systematic Limited Partnership. Intersect Cap Llc owns 32,501 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Next holds 0.01% or 1,512 shares in its portfolio. Mraz Amerine & Inc stated it has 0.16% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Moreover, First Allied Advisory Inc has 0.08% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 52,585 shares. Moreover, Camarda Fincl Lc has 3.49% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Glenmede Trust Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.18M shares. Mirae Asset Limited invested in 0.01% or 37,036 shares.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased Genesee And Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) stake by 30,997 shares to 23,940 valued at $2.39M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) stake by 185,374 shares and now owns 250,731 shares. Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR) was reduced too.

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management decreased Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 406 shares to 17,086 valued at $1.93B in 2019Q2. It also reduced Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 300 shares and now owns 26,850 shares. International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) was reduced too.

