R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Mylan N V (MYL) by $28.56 Million as Share Value Declined; Qualcomm (QCOM) Position Held by American Money Management Llc

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 30.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 8,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 37,480 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85M, up from 28,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 5.34M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/03/2018 – China intellectual property filings soar, hard to judge if it plays fair -UN; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Accuses Broadcom of ‘Trivializing’ U.S National Security — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – A failed merger between Qualcomm and Broadcom has some investors worried about the Trump administration’s tougher rhetoric on China; 14/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: BREAKING: Broadcom abandons its takeover bid for Qualcomm after opposition from Donald Trump; 13/03/2018 – Here are the real reasons Trump blocked Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 26/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASH; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom withdraws $142bn offer for Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – ON MARCH 9, CO PETITIONED THE SINGAPORE COURT TO ORDER CONVENING OF SPECIAL MEETING TO APPROVE THE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm to depose Apple services chief Eddy Cue; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BlackBerry to provide software for Jaguar Land Rover vehicles

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 94,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 billion, up from 93,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 5.40M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 13/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Mylan, WVU to make community announcement Monday; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Novel Delivery Has Potential to Provide Non-Addictive Treatment Option for Acute Pain; 13/04/2018 – Martinne Geller: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS EPIPEN SUPPLY LEVELS MAY VARY ACROSS WHOLESALERS AND PHARMACIES; 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IN DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 28/03/2018 – MYLAN NV – INTRODUCE IN U.S. THIRD COST-SAVING HIV COMBINATION; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S COPAXONE PRICES HURT TO MAINTAIN MARKET SHARE: CEO; 10/05/2018 – Mylan: Certain Employees at Mylan SpA Unit Were Served With Search Warrants on April 18; 22/03/2018 – MYLAN’S ANDA FOR BACLOFEN APPROVED BY FDA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rodgers Brothers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,843 shares. Cleararc invested in 0.41% or 18,145 shares. Wesbanco National Bank holds 0.07% or 17,719 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 42,734 shares. Putnam Invests Lc has 2.24 million shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 39,497 shares. 1.07 million are owned by Millennium Mgmt Limited Co. Alpha Cubed Invs Llc has invested 0.52% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sigma Planning Corporation holds 26,821 shares. St Johns Company Ltd Liability owns 12,989 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.15% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sterneck Capital Management Ltd reported 1.65% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Grimes & Com owns 129,699 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Company has 3,823 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Communications Llc, a New York-based fund reported 6,147 shares.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Breaking Down Qualcomm’s Revenue Streams To Understand How They Make Money – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “April 12th Options Now Available For Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm bringing 5G to lower-cost phones – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “Qualcomm Says Carriers Need to Get Serious About Wi-Fi – Bloomberg” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.