R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Has Raised Its Mylan N V (MYL) Holding by $28.56 Million; Stephens Investment Management Group Position in Ptc (PTC) Boosted as Market Valuation Declined

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 94,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80B, up from 93,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.11. About 1.57M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS INFORMED FDA A FEW MONTHS AGO THAT IT HAD INTERMITTENT EPIPEN SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS FROM PFIZER; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin, Mylan Continue to Negotiate for Commercializing Product in Additional Territories; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN-ON APRIL 9, A UNIT RECEIVED CIVIL INVESTIGATIVE DEMAND FROM COMMERCIAL LITIGATION BRANCH OF U.S. DOJ CONCERNING TAA COMPLIANCE FOR SOME PRODUCTS; 20/03/2018 – Mylan Adds to Growing Oncology Portfolio with Launch of Generic Mutamycin® Injection; 27/03/2018 – Mylan and Biocon Receive Approvals from the European Commission and TGA Australia for Semglee™, Biosimilar Insulin Glargine; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – UNDER AGREEMENT TERMS CO TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR SALES ACTIVITY OF PRODUCT IN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV -CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS CONTINUE TO NEGOTIATE FOR COMMERCIALIZING PRODUCT IN ADDITIONAL TERRITORIES; 09/05/2018 – Mylan N.V. 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN – ACQUIRED GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS TO BRING TO MARKET FAST-ACTING MELOXICAM AS PROPOSED NON-NARCOTIC ANALGESIC

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 3,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 321,234 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.83M, up from 317,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $67.55. About 297,671 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q EPS 7c; 12/03/2018 – lululemon Upgrades to Latest Version of PTC FlexPLM; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ REV $308.2M, EST. $302.9M; 08/05/2018 – LiveWorx 18 to Showcase Tech Industry Luminaries; 24/04/2018 – PTC Explores the Use of Augmented Reality Technology for Autism; 23/05/2018 – Reliance Worldwide Says John Guest Makes Plastic PTC Fittings; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 4 RUPEES PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – PTC Inc. at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES, EST. 42.80B

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management, which manages about $144.73 million and $122.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 1,600 shares to 10,183 shares, valued at $106.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 59,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,967 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

