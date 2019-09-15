R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Has Cut Its Cdk Global (CDK) Holding by $20.57 Million; Share Price Declined; Beaconlight Capital Cut Its Holding in Agilent Technologies (Call) (A) as Market Value Declined

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) (A) by 49.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 103,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 104,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79M, down from 208,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 2.53M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 24/04/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Rev $1.19B-$1.21B; 07/05/2018 – AGILENT COMPLETES PURCHASE OF LASERGEN,; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI, Based in Ankeny, Iowa, Has 101 Employee; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF TRADE SECRETS, COPYRIGHT OF COMPUTER SOFTWARE; 04/05/2018 – Agilent Expands Logistics Center in Texas; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets from Young In Scientific Co. Ltd; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Genohm

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management sold 416 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 6,763 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $334.36M, down from 7,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 401,392 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 22/03/2018 – CDK Global Launches Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – HAVE NARROWED CO’S GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR TO $2.67 – $2.72 ,MAINTAINED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK OF $3.23 – $3.28; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeti; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 08/03/2018 – CDK Global Introduces Innovative Drive Flex DMSaaS Offering; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL, AUTO/MATE CITE FTC OPPOSING THE DEAL; 20/03/2018 – FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 20/03/2018 – FTC: CDK DEAL FOR AUTO/MATE WOULD HAVE VIOLATED ANTITRUST RULES; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – UNDER TERMS OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, THERE IS NO TERMINATION FEE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0.03% stake. Hexavest invested in 23,880 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 4,196 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 15 shares. Srb accumulated 7,084 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 41,246 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life Company accumulated 12,513 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust reported 1,313 shares. Virginia-based Old Dominion Capital Mngmt has invested 0.31% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 158 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 301,123 shares. Bonness Enter holds 0.83% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 17,900 shares. 11,428 were accumulated by Advisor Partners. Moreover, Sivik Glob Health Ltd Liability Co has 0.81% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Cantillon Capital Lc invested 2.98% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $382.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New by 56,100 shares to 217,800 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 977,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN).

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $266.15 million for 22.65 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management, which manages about $144.73 million and $122.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 1,500 shares to 94,800 shares, valued at $1.80B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 14.77% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CDK’s profit will be $90.91 million for 15.43 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by CDK Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.