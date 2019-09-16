R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Has Boosted Its Mylan N V (MYL) Stake by $28.56 Million as Market Value Declined; Wendell David Associates Holds Holding in Fastenal (FAST)

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 92.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 24,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 51,500 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, up from 26,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.82M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 94,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80B, up from 93,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 5.40M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 15/05/2018 – PAULSON REDUCED VST, TMUS, MYL, SHPG, NXPI IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeti; 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN, PFIZER SAW PRODUCTION ISSUES AFTER FDA WARNING LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Mylan Inc.’s Guaranteed Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN ADDS TO GROWING ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO WITH LAUNCH OF GENERIC; 24/05/2018 – ? Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mylan Inc.’s Proposed Sr Nts ‘BBB-‘

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. 2,500 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31M and $666.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,985 shares to 9,390 shares, valued at $868,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Ar accumulated 0.05% or 62,651 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.07% or 46,876 shares in its portfolio. Alta Capital Management Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Washington Tru stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 2.99 million shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.11% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Keybank National Association Oh invested 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 206,071 were reported by Old National Bancshares In. 91,404 were reported by Strs Ohio. Moreover, Monetary Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Chilton Invest Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Toth Financial Advisory Corp has invested 0.14% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 8,360 were reported by Hengehold Limited Liability Com. Maverick Capital reported 205,720 shares. Citigroup stated it has 191,055 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management, which manages about $144.73 million and $122.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Washington Prime Group New by 4,000 shares to 113,791 shares, valued at $434.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (FEZ) by 4,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,500 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).