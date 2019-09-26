R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Decreased By $424.24 Million Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Position; Last Week Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Coverage

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 4.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management sold 2,566 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management holds 49,450 shares with $8.18B value, down from 52,016 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $70.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $163. About 820,647 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics

Among 3 analysts covering Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sensata Technologies has $57 highest and $4400 lowest target. $50.33’s average target is 1.70% above currents $49.49 stock price. Sensata Technologies had 5 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 22 by JP Morgan. The stock of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. See Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $44.0000 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Longbow Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: In-Line New Target: $50.0000 Initiates Coverage On

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $60 New Target: $57 Downgrade

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Considering Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ADP to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on October 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BofA Downgrades ADP, Sees Only 7% Upside Potential – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “US STOCKS-Wall St gains on easing trade tensions, strong ADP jobs data – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $173.20’s average target is 6.26% above currents $163 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.15M for 30.64 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,837 were reported by Horan Mgmt. Spectrum Mngmt Gp Inc stated it has 1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability holds 38,255 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.75% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). First Financial Corp In owns 0.19% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,460 shares. 1,637 are held by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Td Asset reported 426,055 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,364 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd owns 10,307 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0.43% or 35,085 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 0.15% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Parthenon Ltd Liability Co reported 0.17% stake. Cincinnati Fin stated it has 25,750 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 9,032 shares.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells sensors and controls. The company has market cap of $7.97 billion. It operates in two divisions, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. It has a 14.53 P/E ratio. The Performance Sensing segment makes pressure, temperature, speed, and position sensors, as well as electromechanical products for use in subsystems of automobiles, such as engine, air conditioning, and ride stabilization; heavy on- and off-road vehicles ; and systems that address safety and environmental concerns.

The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 399,456 shares traded. Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) has declined 12.07% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ST News: 21/05/2018 – Sensata Technologies Enters into Agreement to Sell Valves Business to Pacific Industrial Co; 21/05/2018 – Sensata Technologies to Sell Valves Business to Pacific Industrial For Enterprise Value of $173M; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Sensata Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 21/05/2018 – SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC ST.N – TOTAL ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $173 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Sensata Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Sensata Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.57-Adj EPS $3.73; 21/05/2018 – Sensata Technologies Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.57-Adj EPS $3.73; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL VALVES BUSINESS TO PACIFIC INDUSTRIAL CO; 21/05/2018 – PACIFIC INDUSTRIAL ACQUIRES SENSATA’S VALVE OPS. FOR $173M

Investors sentiment is 0 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 0 investors sold Sensata Technologies Holding plc shares while 0 reduced holdings. only 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 164,002 shares or 100.00% more from 82,000 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Markel has invested 0.06% in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST). Huntington Comml Bank owns 1 shares.