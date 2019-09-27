R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Cut Pfizer (PFE) Stake; Forward Air (FWRD) Sentiment Is 1.18

Forward Air Corp (FWRD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 100 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 85 decreased and sold their holdings in Forward Air Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 26.12 million shares, down from 26.90 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Forward Air Corp in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 0 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 66 Increased: 70 New Position: 30.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.58 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity. On Friday, August 23 Gottlieb Scott bought $104,160 worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 3,000 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 12.50% above currents $36.15 stock price. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 28 by DZ Bank.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics firm in the United State and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Expedited LTL, Truckload Premium Services , Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. It has a 20.37 P/E ratio. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as local pick-up and delivery services.

Profit Investment Management Llc holds 2.18% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation for 50,155 shares. Tributary Capital Management Llc owns 436,504 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 0.97% invested in the company for 176,457 shares. The Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc has invested 0.85% in the stock. Dean Capital Management, a Kansas-based fund reported 12,990 shares.

Analysts await Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 2.63% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.76 per share. FWRD’s profit will be $22.01 million for 20.33 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Forward Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.36% negative EPS growth.