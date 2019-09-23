R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Mylan N V (MYL); Horan Capital Advisors Increased Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 94,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80B, up from 93,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.83 billion market cap company. It closed at $21 lastly. It is up 42.99% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 23/03/2018 – Mylan’s Prasugrel Mylan Gets Generic Recommendation in Europe; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PRESENTS NEW LONG-TERM DATA EFFICACY & SAFETY OF COPAXONE; 10/05/2018 – A Mylan Unit Received April 9 Civil Investigative Demand From Commercial Litigation Branch of Justice Department; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN DISCUSSED EPIPEN SUPPLY ISSUES IN STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: FDA NOTIFIED THAT EPIPENS AVAILABLE, NOT A SHORTAGE; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhar; 27/03/2018 – Mylan and Biocon Receive Approvals From the European Commission and TGA Australia for Biosimilar Insulin Glargine Semglee; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV -CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS CONTINUE TO NEGOTIATE FOR COMMERCIALIZING PRODUCT IN ADDITIONAL TERRITORIES; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Grants Mylan Exclusive License to Commercialize FKB327 in Europe; 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply

Horan Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc bought 15,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 45,992 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51 million, up from 30,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 10.72M shares traded or 35.18% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management, which manages about $144.73 million and $122.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 1,958 shares to 15,350 shares, valued at $1.21B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,600 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Horan Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $224.00M and $148.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 11,283 shares to 93,573 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.