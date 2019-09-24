R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Mylan N V (MYL); As Hunt J B Trans Svcs (JBHT) Stock Value Rose, Park Presidio Capital Raised Stake

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 95,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.50% . The institutional investor held 550,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.28M, up from 455,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $113.45. About 853,103 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Load Volumes Rose 6%; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net $118.1M; 08/03/2018 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 16/03/2018 – JB Hunt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q OPER REV. $1.95B, EST. $1.88B; 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Revenue Per Load Rose 8%; 03/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 94,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80B, up from 93,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.86. About 5.82M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IN DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 11/05/2018 – Flutiform (Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026 – A Pressurized Metered-Dose lnhaler Formulation Which Contains a Combination of Fluticasone Propionate and Formoterol – ResearchAndMarkets; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN – ACQUIRED GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS TO BRING TO MARKET FAST-ACTING MELOXICAM AS PROPOSED NON-NARCOTIC ANALGESIC; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: WorkForce WV urges laid off Mylan employees not to panic; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: FDA NOTIFIED THAT EPIPENS AVAILABLE, NOT A SHORTAGE; 09/05/2018 – US FDA SAYS EPIPENS ARE STILL AVAILABLE, FACE “INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS”

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MYL, KHC – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mylan (MYL): Big Drop Sets Up A Contrarian Value Play – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Value Investors Pick Mylan N.V. (MYL) Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA tentatively OK’s Mylan’s pemetrexed; shares up 4% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Assessing What Happens If Fitch Sacks Mylan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management, which manages about $144.73 million and $122.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,832 shares to 63,100 shares, valued at $4.80 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 1,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,407 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting JBHT Put And Call Options For April 18th – Nasdaq” on February 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Traditional Freight Brokers Investing Millions To Stay On Top – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 15, 2019 : JBHT, WTFC, SFBS, CSBR – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDC, JBHT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $802.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 230,000 shares to 135,000 shares, valued at $23.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold JBHT shares while 138 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 79.17 million shares or 1.05% more from 78.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Limited has 0.05% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 289,788 shares. Cambridge has invested 0.03% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). M&T Retail Bank Corporation owns 0% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 6,080 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc owns 47,158 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Axa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 17,606 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Management has invested 0.01% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Invesco reported 1.63M shares stake. Sib Limited Company reported 130,835 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 190,741 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.01% or 146,894 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.07% or 125,028 shares in its portfolio. 6,700 were accumulated by South Dakota Council. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).