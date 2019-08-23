R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Holding in Exact Sciences (EXAS) as Share Price Rose; Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holding Increased by Marlowe Partners Lp

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $117.87. About 755,955 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $123.2. About 816,036 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE’S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna Corp accumulated 13,650 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.03% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Ent Finance Corporation reported 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Jump Trading Lc has 0.12% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). First Republic Invest Inc invested in 17,371 shares. Btim Corporation holds 51,720 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First Citizens Fincl Bank And Trust Communications has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Segall Bryant Hamill holds 0.06% or 35,548 shares in its portfolio. Leuthold Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.72% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 19,639 shares. Cutter Co Brokerage Incorporated accumulated 29,584 shares. Sabal Tru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Nippon Life Glob Americas owns 45,100 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio.

