R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Position by $1.03 Million; As Ambev Sa (ABEV) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Glovista Investments Boosted Stake

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $119.22. About 973,637 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 637.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 78,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 91,364 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, up from 12,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.54. About 28.07 million shares traded or 10.10% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: EXAS, TIF, PETS – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) Is Up 16.34% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on January 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Genomic Health’s Second Quarter Was So Great It Got the Company Acquired – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Genetic Testing Stocks Rose as Much as 25.4% in July – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Counselors has 1,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has 0.03% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 13,963 shares. 2.50 million are owned by D E Shaw &. First Allied Advisory Svcs owns 0.02% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 6,690 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 3,600 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 72,813 shares. Rmb Management Ltd Liability Co owns 0.07% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 31,062 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Invs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.84 million shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 29,197 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 683,182 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 3.30M shares. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Mackenzie Financial reported 0% stake. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Com reported 199,806 shares.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr by 132,553 shares to 768,863 shares, valued at $18.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 683,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,262 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWW).