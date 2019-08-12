R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Trimmed By $1.03 Million Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Position; Wavetrue (PRTK) Sentiment Is 1.15

Wavetrue Inc (PRTK) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 38 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 33 cut down and sold holdings in Wavetrue Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 21.65 million shares, up from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Wavetrue Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 25 Increased: 29 New Position: 9.

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel decreased Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) stake by 18.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel sold 12,000 shares as Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)’s stock rose 18.40%. The R-H Dinel Investment Counsel holds 52,900 shares with $4.58M value, down from 64,900 last quarter. Exact Sciences Corp now has $15.34B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $118.46. About 280,957 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M

Among 6 analysts covering Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Exact Sciences had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 1. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. UBS maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. BTIG Research maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Fin Svcs Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 11 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Invests Ltd, a Washington-based fund reported 1.84M shares. Marsico Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 26,614 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Brinker Incorporated invested 0.04% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability accumulated 463,768 shares. Nine Masts Ltd holds 0.11% or 4,214 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 71 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Invests Limited invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Nomura Holdings has 23,936 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 0.02% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 948,084 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors, a Arizona-based fund reported 68 shares. Sectoral Asset Management has 0.4% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 38,400 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.28% or 2.50 million shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 733,649 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Republic Inv accumulated 0% or 4,905 shares.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. The company has market cap of $141.98 million. The Company’s lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections , community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP.