R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Position in Exact Sciences (EXAS) Cut by $1.03 Million as Stock Rose; Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose While Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Has Lowered by $713,640 Its Holding

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.73% or $6.59 during the last trading session, reaching $108.48. About 2.28M shares traded or 30.42% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 3,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 10,373 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, down from 14,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $10.68 during the last trading session, reaching $193.34. About 52.39 million shares traded or 90.78% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple Buys Texture Digital Magazine Service in Subscription Push; 26/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Irish back taxes; 07/05/2018 – First, Apple’s iPhone sales are now relatively steady, which should reduce quarter-to-quarter anxiety, Munster said; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s education event: Live notes There’s a new iPad. And more; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part II”; 06/04/2018 – Technology HOLD Apple (AAPL) L) […]; 16/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Car collides with school bus in Apple Valley; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on an iPhone with a curved screen and touchless gesture control

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Friess Associates Ltd Llc stated it has 98,110 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Howe & Rusling stated it has 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Coastline, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 4,500 shares. American National Registered Inv Advisor holds 13,975 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The reported 0% stake. Moreover, Shine Invest Advisory has 0.02% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 442 shares. Oppenheimer And Com reported 11,304 shares. Frontier Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.61% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 987,638 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc reported 2,800 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Alpine Global Mgmt Limited invested in 6,410 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 11,019 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 1.82 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel reported 5.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Family Trust Company reported 22,893 shares stake. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 1.79% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stewart & Patten Communications Ltd Company holds 3.12% or 89,956 shares. Telos Mgmt Inc invested in 3.35% or 56,561 shares. Windward Capital Mngmt Commerce Ca reported 7.86% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Republic Management holds 2.76 million shares or 2.74% of its portfolio. Autus Asset Management Lc owns 67,905 shares or 2.13% of their US portfolio. Wilsey Asset Management accumulated 44,542 shares. Bahl And Gaynor accumulated 596,386 shares. State Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd reported 11,627 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Gibson Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,378 shares. Kidder Stephen W stated it has 63,587 shares. The Illinois-based Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Il has invested 3.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 20 are held by Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp.

