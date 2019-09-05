R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Lowered Position in Exact Sciences (EXAS) by $1.03 Million; Lipe & Dalton Holds Position in Abbvie (ABBV)

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 135.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 20,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 36,070 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 15,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $66.97. About 2.81M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $22bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.82 TO $6.92; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $121.07. About 403,149 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, August 29. Shares for $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Truepoint has 0.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2,496 shares. 16,372 are held by Green Square Capital Ltd Liability. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 12,200 shares. Moreover, Berkshire Asset Pa has 2.37% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ranger Investment Management Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 62 shares. Timber Creek has invested 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Kings Point Capital has invested 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mckinley Carter Wealth Services stated it has 13,253 shares. Group One Trading Lp holds 32,774 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc owns 482,288 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Roosevelt Invest reported 4,403 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nbt National Bank & Trust N A New York holds 0.73% or 49,507 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World has invested 0.15% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tennessee-based Highland Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0.03% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2.85M shares.

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93 million and $135.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,849 shares to 5,520 shares, valued at $446,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.09% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 23,342 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 4,573 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.99% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Moreover, Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Moreover, Salem Counselors Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 1,000 shares. 306 were accumulated by Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp. Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.31% or 1.81M shares. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda invested 0.21% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Gam Ag accumulated 31,695 shares. Wasatch Advisors stated it has 816,860 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. First Republic Invest Management invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). The Texas-based Service Automobile Association has invested 0.04% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Moreover, Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Thompson Inv Management stated it has 158,181 shares. Raymond James holds 0.01% or 64,626 shares in its portfolio.