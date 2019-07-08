R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Lowered Its Position in Exact Sciences (EXAS) by $1.03 Million as Stock Value Rose; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Price Rose While Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Lifted by $2.18 Million Its Position

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $117.74. About 706,557 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $205.73. About 1.64 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 01/05/2018 – Federal Reserve, N.Y. State Cite ‘Unsafe and Unsound’ Practices in Goldman’s Forex Trading Business; 07/03/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM ADVENT HIRES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N AND ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA TO SELL DUTCH CONVEYOR BELT COMPANY AMMERAAL BELTECH; 28/03/2018 – PING AN IS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, JPMORGAN, CCB FOR UNIT’S IPO; 14/05/2018 – Two Goldman Sachs securities co-heads to step down; 17/03/2018 – Review & Preview Follow-Up — A Return Visit to Earlier Stories: Next Goldman CEO Must Fix Trading — Barron’s; 12/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CEO SPEAKS IN POLITICO WEBCAST FROM BRUSSELS; 11/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs asks in biotech research report: ‘Is curing patients a sustainable business model?’; 21/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: EDC Chief James Patchett on His Ohio Roots, Goldman Sachs and Affordable Housing; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs projects that rising costs to fund the deficit will force the government to borrow more which will push up interest rates; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS APPOINTS JOHN MALLORY AS HEAD OF PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT IN THE AMERICAS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp invested in 4,112 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 509,702 were accumulated by Eaton Vance. Renaissance Technology Ltd holds 0.01% or 126,200 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc invested in 0% or 71 shares. Hodges Cap Management stated it has 1.58% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 22,320 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mngmt. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 73,625 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Business Financial Serv holds 0.06% or 3,825 shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc accumulated 125,621 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 0.01% or 350 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability stated it has 2.01 million shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Lc invested in 0.49% or 602,358 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 190,099 shares. Newtyn Mgmt Lc holds 150,000 shares or 2.46% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 3,100 shares.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PTC Inc (PTC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Exact Sciences A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock, Goldman Sachs Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” published on February 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) Is Up 16.34% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GS, LNG, EXAS – Nasdaq” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: YETI, EXAS, ARLO – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $45.14 million activity. COWARD D SCOTT had sold 169,109 shares worth $13.23M. Elliott Jeffrey Thomas had sold 90,909 shares worth $7.17M on Wednesday, January 23.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 408,023 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $26.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 854,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (NYSE:TSU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Investment Inc has invested 0.98% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Beech Hill Advsrs reported 1,275 shares stake. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc owns 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 20 shares. Prio Wealth Lp stated it has 125,475 shares. Hgk Asset Inc invested in 31,341 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Stillwater Capital Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0.76% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Howard Capital Mgmt holds 1.79% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 66,161 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 62,700 shares. Park Circle has invested 2.32% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh has invested 1.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Liability Company has 0.07% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,278 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon holds 4.10 million shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. North Star Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bartlett & Ltd Liability Co has 606 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lee Danner & Bass Inc holds 18,300 shares.