R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Lowered Exact Sciences (EXAS) Position by $1.03 Million; Hahn Capital Management Trimmed Equinix (EEFT) Holding as Stock Rose

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc. (EEFT) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 69,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 283,650 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.45B, down from 353,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $149.74. About 91,441 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.36. About 750,179 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “8 Stocks To Watch For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Genomic Health’s Second Quarter Was So Great It Got the Company Acquired – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “35 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: U.S., China Resume Trade Talks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C Group A S owns 58,932 shares. Us Bankshares De reported 0.03% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Northeast Mgmt has 0.33% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Parkside Commercial Bank & has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). The Wisconsin-based First Business Fin Svcs has invested 0.06% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Destination Wealth Management reported 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Biondo Inv Advisors Ltd has 4.27% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 196,620 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Company invested in 0% or 35,533 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp reported 48,852 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 4,042 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 5,049 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) stated it has 0.18% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Voya Invest Mngmt Llc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). First Republic Inv Management has 4,905 shares.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp. (NYSE:AL) by 183,343 shares to 883,182 shares, valued at $30.34B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carter’s (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (NYSE:MHK).

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 earnings per share, up 29.67% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $147.66M for 13.81 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Villere St Denis J holds 6.08% or 650,459 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Columbus Circle Invsts has 1.03% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 283,292 shares. Prudential Inc reported 8,000 shares. Moreover, Castleark Management Lc has 0.48% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 258,211 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 61,197 shares. Oppenheimer, New York-based fund reported 4,300 shares. Fiera Cap reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc reported 1,461 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 2.10M are owned by Victory Capital Management. Lord Abbett Limited Company reported 73,951 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cim Limited Liability holds 0.28% or 5,415 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,983 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 488,416 shares.

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Euronet Worldwide Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Down 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EEFT) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.