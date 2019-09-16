R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Lifted Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake; Transdigm Group (TDG) Shareholder Weitz Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake by $1.01 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 82,445 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.89M, down from 84,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $518.87. About 89,582 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 1.7% Position in TransDigm; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES FOR $50M; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q EPS $3.53; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY WARBURG PINCUS’S EXTANT FOR ABOUT $525M; 24/04/2018 – TransDigm Completes Acquisition Of Extant Aerospace; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – EXTANT COMPONENTS GROUP IS A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF WARBURG PINCUS LLC; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Ebitda $1.83B-$1.88B; 15/03/2018 – Esterline Completes Sale of Kirkhill Elastomer Business; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel bought 7,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 59,975 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56 million, up from 52,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $77.94. About 1.73 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium to Showcase TERALYNX™ 12.8T Switch Silicon Along With a Range of Switch System Solutions and SONiC/SAI Support at the OCP U.S. Summit 2018 in San Jose, California; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profits bitten by legal battle over iPhone royalties; 14/05/2018 – After Trump pledge to help China’s ZTE, Commerce eyes changes; 03/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “MOBILE DEVICE POSITIONING USING MODULATED LIGHT SIGNALS AND COARSE; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CFIUS DETERMINED THERE ARE “NATIONAL SECURITY RISKS” TO THE U.S. RELATED TO DEAL PROPOSED BY BROADCOM; 17/03/2018 – blacq: FTC set to make second request on Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm: sources (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Qualcomm to unveil new chipset to power VR, AR headsets – Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Move to U.S. Seen as Effort to Sidestep Government Review of $117 Billion Qualcomm Bid; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orrstown Fin Service has invested 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.8% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Aimz Invest Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 59,731 shares. Leisure reported 24,749 shares. Mcf Advsr Lc reported 0.01% stake. Primecap Management Ca holds 1.39% or 24.72 million shares in its portfolio. Hourglass Ltd Liability Co reported 1.48% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fosun Int Limited holds 22,300 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 55,904 were reported by Bragg Advisors. 23,104 are owned by Nicholas Prtn Limited Partnership. General American Invsts has 80,036 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Timessquare Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 20,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank has invested 0.87% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Choate Advsr has 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,924 shares. First Fincl Corporation In reported 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 150,000 shares to 768,500 shares, valued at $42.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold TDG shares while 148 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 51.84 million shares or 1.08% more from 51.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brighton Jones Lc invested in 0.03% or 510 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank invested in 6,614 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 175,834 were accumulated by Capital Guardian Tru. Moreover, Trust Of Vermont has 0% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 15 shares. 5.14M were reported by Invsts. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation reported 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Ltd has 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Co Na invested 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 2,902 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md invested in 164,902 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma reported 173,330 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 108 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% or 7,559 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 551,857 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 14,073 shares.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $4.69 earnings per share, up 13.56% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.13 per share. TDG’s profit will be $250.33 million for 27.66 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.63 actual earnings per share reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.