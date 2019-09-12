R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Increases Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM); Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Has Increased by Chesapeake Asset Management Llc

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel bought 7,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 59,975 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56 million, up from 52,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $79.41. About 2.53M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Suggests It May Soon Recommend Against Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS QUALCOMM/BROADCOM IS A UNIQUE SITUATION: CNBC; 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tieup; 12/03/2018 – JUST IN: Broadcom statement after President blocks its proposed Qualcomm takeover. “Broadcom is reviewing the Order. Broadcom strongly disagrees that its proposed acquisition of Qualcomm raises any national security concerns; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Believes Independent Chairman Is Now More Appropriate; 12/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: President Trump blocks Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid, Pledges to Pursue U.S. Headquarters; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm Broadcom Deal Raises National Security Concerns (Video)

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 4,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 18,481 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, up from 14,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $137.87. About 2.41 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile Tru Co holds 0.08% or 10,548 shares in its portfolio. Green Square Capital Llc owns 22,324 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 0.12% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 49,107 shares. Gulf Int Bancorporation (Uk) Limited has 0.37% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Qs Invsts Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 16,722 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Regent Investment Management Limited Co holds 0.23% or 9,312 shares in its portfolio. 290,719 were reported by Arizona State Retirement. Nicholas Investment Ptnrs LP holds 23,104 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Howard Cap Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 12,000 shares. South Dakota Council holds 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 21,300 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Schulhoff & Inc reported 14,070 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.24% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 375,713 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.33% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm Stock Reacts to the Uncertainty of a Wall of Legal Worry – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 10, 2019 : CLDR, T, CZR, QCOM, CMCSA, BAC, GME, ZNGA, MSFT, ZS, KGC, EXC – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bear Of The Day: Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 475,841 are held by Comerica Natl Bank. Spc Inc invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jacobs Ca holds 2.06% or 91,340 shares. Somerville Kurt F owns 1.96% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 70,668 shares. Advsrs Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 32,817 shares. Fragasso Group Inc Inc Inc stated it has 26,745 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lpl Fin Ltd Co has 0.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Renaissance Group Limited Liability Com reported 204,221 shares. Lincoln Cap Lc reported 5.49% stake. Lumbard And Kellner Ltd Liability Company holds 1.03% or 13,674 shares. Howard Hughes Medical Institute stated it has 2.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 20,257 are held by Joel Isaacson & Co Limited Liability Company. 71,229 were reported by Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability. Motley Fool Wealth Lc has 0.13% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eulav Asset Mgmt owns 63,000 shares.