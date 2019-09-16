R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Increased Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $551,000; Sage Therapeutics Cambrid Com Stk (SAGE) Holder Sivik Global Healthcare Has Increased Its Position

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel bought 7,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 59,975 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56M, up from 52,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 5.34 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 16/03/2018 – Tale of woe for Hock Tan and his shattered Qualcomm dream; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom says will not sell national security assets to foreign firms; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Faces CFIUS Review of Qualcomm Takeover Bid (Video); 13/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: BROADCOM MUST PERMANENTLY ABANDON ATTEMPT TO BUY QCOM; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 28/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: South Korea’s Moon calls for more impromptu talks with North Korea; 12/03/2018 – President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc Cambrid Com Stk (SAGE) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 17,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc Cambrid Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $159.79. About 291,810 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 27/04/2018 – SAGE GOLD INC – EXPECTS AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WILL NOT BE RELEASED AS SCHEDULED ON APRIL 30, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Sage Foundation Donates Sage Business Cloud People Technology to Non-Profits; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: 1H Organic Revenue Growth 6.3%; 17/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics to Present Brexanolone Postpartum Depression Data and SAGE-217 Major Depressive Disorder Data at Upcoming; 03/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS – ANTICIPATES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, MARKETABLE SECURITIES TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, CAPEX REQUIREMENTS INTO 2020; 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS FROM JPMORGAN MEETING IN NAPA DUE TO LOGISTICS; 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Submits New Drug Application to U.S. FDA for Intravenous Brexanolone in the Treatment of Postpartum; 14/05/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care is on Schedule to Welcome Residents this Fall; 23/05/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – INTEGRATION IS CURRENTLY LIVE IN UNITED STATES, CANADA, GERMANY AND UK

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 1.66 million shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Crawford Invest Counsel owns 3,383 shares. Benjamin F Edwards owns 30,993 shares. 5,093 are held by Fragasso Grp Inc. Fcg Advsr Ltd holds 0.08% or 3,134 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co holds 74,083 shares. Discovery Cap Limited Liability Corporation Ct invested 7.13% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Winch Advisory Ltd has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 44 shares. Bourgeon Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 79,045 shares. Birinyi Associate holds 0.13% or 4,000 shares. Kj Harrison & Prtnrs has invested 0.61% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hengehold Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 6,527 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 10,000 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Jag Cap Mgmt Lc holds 1.19% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 138,396 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold SAGE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sivik Global Health Limited Co invested in 0.77% or 17,500 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 5,624 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Savings Bank Of Mellon reported 1.19M shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 137 shares. Stifel Fincl invested in 19,260 shares. 254,273 are held by Manufacturers Life The. Asset Mgmt One Com Ltd has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 3,122 shares. L And S Advsr owns 5,845 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dafna Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 8.52% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 123,806 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Lc has 30,044 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 14,470 are owned by Old Dominion Management Inc. Exane Derivatives reported 6 shares. Creative Planning holds 2,563 shares. Sectoral Asset Mgmt reported 0.53% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $413.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio (NYSE:BIO) by 2,500 shares to 17,500 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corp Com Stk (NASDAQ:INCY).