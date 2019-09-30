R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) as Stock Price Declined; Shareholder Driehaus Capital Management Has Raised Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Position

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 110,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 836,776 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.81 million, up from 725,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57.05. About 1.98 million shares traded or 83.55% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q PROVISIONS 1.8B RUPEES; 12/04/2018 – Franklin India High Growth Exits HDFC, Cuts EIH; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS SOLD INR64.53B OF LOANS IN PRECEDING 12 MONTHS; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 500 BLN RUPEES IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 14/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Board Meeting On April 21, 2018; 18/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR PAT 3.47 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 2.47 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel bought 7,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 59,975 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56 million, up from 52,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.28. About 3.99M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Broadcom’s bid to acquire Qualcomm has been heavily reviewed, illustrating the U.S. government’s expanding focus on the competitiveness of the national semiconductor industry as China advances; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC -CO ALSO ORDERED TO RECONVENE ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING ON EARLIEST POSSIBLE DATE, WHICH BASED ON REQUIRED NOTICE PERIOD, IS MARCH 23, 2018; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM, FACEBOOK IN DEAL FOR WIRELESS INTERNET CONNECTIVITY; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Responds to Broadcom Statement; 08/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.62 FROM $0.57; EST. $0.63; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 16/03/2018 – Jacobs Bid Seen as Highly Unlikely to Go Anywhere; 15/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INTEGRATES NEWEST Wl-Fl SECURITY STANDARD ACROSS MOBILE AND NETWORKING INFRASTRUCTURE PORTFOLIOS; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend to 62c Vs. 57c; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 7,968 shares to 8,062 shares, valued at $842,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,646 shares, and cut its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Trust Co owns 0.34% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 333,617 shares. Alberta Mgmt Corporation holds 0.14% or 197,000 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Architects Inc owns 10,512 shares. Illinois-based Dearborn Lc has invested 1.94% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 4,000 were reported by Bamco New York. Kbc Group Nv invested 0.22% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 2.90M were reported by Barclays Public Limited Company. Toth Advisory Corp invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Franklin invested 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 61,000 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. 162,475 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Hartford Fincl Mgmt invested 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Peoples Fincl Svcs Corporation holds 0.34% or 8,719 shares. Wellington Shields & Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 12,200 shares.