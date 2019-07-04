R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holding as Shares Rose; Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Raised Stake in Cummins (CMI) by $817,970 as Stock Price Rose

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $170.24. About 691,689 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $117.95. About 776,636 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $769,399 activity. 423 shares were sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M, worth $63,499 on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Embree Tracy A sold 206 shares worth $30,900.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm stated it has 439,590 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Compton Mgmt Ri owns 5,575 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Security Retail Bank Of So Dak invested 1.27% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc owns 7,480 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 8,865 are held by Keating Inv Counselors. 12,338 are owned by Jennison Ltd. New York-based Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.08% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia reported 35,438 shares stake. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd holds 0.78% or 13,456 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 80,560 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.25% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Pnc Financial Svcs Gru owns 207,975 shares.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $45.14 million activity. $13.23 million worth of stock was sold by COWARD D SCOTT on Wednesday, January 23. Conroy Kevin T sold 304,397 shares worth $24.74M.