R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Position by $1.03 Million as Market Value Rose; Wespac Advisors Has Raised Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $2.67 Million as Valuation Declined

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel sold 12,000 shares as the company's stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.29. About 1.15 million shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 621% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 45,246 shares as the company's stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 52,532 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 7,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500.



Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 39,245 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Management Incorporated holds 0.93% or 79,919 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 1.42% or 4.34 million shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cubic Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.61% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 5,112 are owned by Lau Limited Liability Corp. Nottingham Advsrs Inc has 0.05% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,985 shares. Spc Financial Inc has invested 0.49% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Co holds 54,723 shares. 37,124 were accumulated by Liberty Capital Mngmt. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.87% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Df Dent And has 0.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 13,266 shares. Winfield Assoc Inc invested in 0.34% or 10,639 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.8% or 10.52 million shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Com invested in 946,936 shares.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $144.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.