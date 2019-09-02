R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Has Lowered Holding in Exact Sciences (EXAS) by $1.03 Million; As Illumina (ILMN) Market Value Declined, Lumina Fund Management Has Increased Position by $465,000

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $119.22. About 973,637 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $281.42. About 628,438 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Invest Assocs Inc accumulated 0.1% or 10,105 shares. Clough Capital Prns LP holds 17,810 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Company Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Aristeia Capital Limited Liability Corp has 11,600 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 1.17M shares. 800 were reported by Klingenstein Fields Commerce Limited Liability Corporation. Birch Hill Inv Advisors Ltd Company has 850 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 3,545 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 116,750 shares. Moreover, Somerville Kurt F has 1.51% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 24,463 shares. 2,446 are held by Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Corporation. Wms Lc owns 850 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0.3% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Gam Holdings Ag has 0.09% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Kidder Stephen W holds 1.41% or 11,152 shares.

