R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stake by $1.03 Million; Stock Price Rose; Nike (NKE) Shareholder Colony Group Increased Stake

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $113.99. About 823,141 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 34.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 3,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 14,432 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 10,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $88.88. About 1.51 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ALL 32 NFL CLUBS WITH UNIFORMS & SIDELINE APPAREL BEARING NIKE BRAND FOR USE DURING ALL GAMES; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 25/03/2018 – Finance Follow: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 120,286 shares. Toth Advisory stated it has 9,644 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 8,378 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has 294,461 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. American Century holds 0.65% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 7.60 million shares. Chemical Commercial Bank owns 0.44% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 46,067 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited invested in 65,957 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Guardian Capital Advsrs LP reported 17,886 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 24.62 million shares. Weiss Asset LP holds 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 2,407 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Park National Corp Oh reported 323,695 shares stake. Patten Group Inc has 0.44% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Quadrant Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 28,076 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.43% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Things Nike Management Wants You to Know – The Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Whatâ€™s Good Can Sometimes Be Bad – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike looks to capitalize on World Cup buzz – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Futures Mixed: Trade Hopes Offset as Boeing Drags on Dow – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 32,841 shares to 7,502 shares, valued at $301,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Floating Rate Bond (FLOT) by 7,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,488 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “7 Cheap Biotech Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Caused Exact Sciences Shares to Fall 19.1% in December – Nasdaq” published on January 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EXACT Sciences’ (EXAS) CEO Kevin Conroy on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EXACT Sciences Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for EXAS – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Guardant Health Takes Aim at Exact Sciences – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $45.14 million activity. Shares for $7.17M were sold by Elliott Jeffrey Thomas. 169,109 Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares with value of $13.23 million were sold by COWARD D SCOTT.