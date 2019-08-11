R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Has Cut Holding in Exact Sciences (EXAS) by $1.03 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Willis Investment Counsel Has Lowered Exxon Mobil (ESV) Holding by $25.22 Million; Share Price Declined

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.29. About 1.15 million shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (ESV) by 48.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 315,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The institutional investor held 333,279 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.93M, down from 648,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 89,937 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl reported 0% stake. Benjamin F Edwards reported 0% stake. Vanguard Group invested in 40.36 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Check Inc Ca reported 0.01% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Bessemer Gp Inc invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 71,741 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 77,030 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New Generation Limited holds 3.01% or 1.09 million shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Greenlight Capital Inc holds 4.22% or 15.12M shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 117,100 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 25,285 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.01% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Eqis Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV).

More notable recent Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Another Winning Quarter Takes Einhorn to 17.4% Year to Date – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EnscoRowan: Fleet, Financials, Stock Price Perspectives – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Ensco Rowan Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ensco Rowan plc Provides Update on Dividend Policy – Business Wire” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Offshore Drilling Stocks Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:FLR) by 301,950 shares to 323,100 shares, valued at $16.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Homeserve Plc (NYSE:HD) by 205,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,304 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Cos Inc (NYSE:TMK).