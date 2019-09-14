R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Trimmed Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $378,600; As News (NWSA) Share Value Rose, International Value Advisers Has Trimmed Position

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc sold 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, down from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Amazon Has Lots of Company as Trump Slams `Stupid’ Businesses; 03/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 05/03/2018 – Finance Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 08/05/2018 – lnnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Launches eCommerce Store on Amazon.com for its Personal Sound Amplifier Products for the Millions of Amazon Shoppers; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – VIKING REDUCED AMZN, ECA, NTES, NFLX, V IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 02/04/2018 – AQUAhydrate Launches First Ever Military Ambassador Program to Inspire Family Fitness and Unity

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in News Corp (NWSA) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 519,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The hedge fund held 8.16 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.13 million, down from 8.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in News Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.55. About 1.22 million shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter Digital Real Estate Services Revenue $279 Million; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP SAYS REVEALED PLANS FOR LANDMARK ACQUISITION BY DUGOUT OF CO’S MOBILE AND ONLINE PLATFORM BALLBALL; 05/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – NEWS CORP TO APPOINT 4 DIRECTORS INCLUDING CHAIRMAN OF COMBINED CO; CO TO APPOINT 2 DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – NEWS CORP WILL CONSOLIDATE COMBINED ENTITY INTO ITS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter Book Publishing Revenue $398 Million; 17/05/2018 – SUZANNE SCOTT NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FOX NEWS; 06/03/2018 – NEWS CORP AND TELSTRA SIGN DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS; 25/04/2018 – Realtor.com® Launches “The Home of Home Search” Campaign; 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – NEWS CORP WILL HAVE 65 PER CENT SHAREHOLDING IN COMBINED ENTITY AND TELSTRA WILL HAVE 35 PER CENT; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP – THE ACQUISITION WILL LEAD TO CREATION OF A NEW DUGOUT ENTITY – DUGOUT SE ASIA – WHICH WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN SINGAPORE

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $557.90 million and $17.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,600 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.96 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Southeast Asset Advisors holds 0.18% or 365 shares in its portfolio. Green Valley Investors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12.85% or 119,352 shares. Connecticut-based Wooster Corthell Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Creative Planning reported 0.63% stake. Beck Management Ltd Liability owns 4,029 shares for 4.02% of their portfolio. Crystal Rock Cap has invested 3.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Republic Inv owns 140,500 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1.26% or 403 shares. Chilton Ltd Liability holds 17,641 shares. Zevenbergen Invests Ltd Liability Com has 105,079 shares. Atika Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 6,600 shares. Plante Moran Financial Limited Liability Com holds 0.53% or 904 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.16% or 580 shares in its portfolio. Waverton Investment Limited invested 7.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 81,655 are owned by Metropolitan Life.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These Jaw-Dropping Facts Will Change Your Mind About the Internet of Things – Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Chewy Needs to Prove It’s No Dog in Q2 – Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: The Trading Signal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Cargojet Deal Help Amazon (AMZN) in the Delivery Race? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 129.41% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NWSA’s profit will be $230.41 million for 9.33 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by News Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 457.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Meredith Corporation (MDP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Media Investment Group Inc. (NEWM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “News Corporation (NWSA) in Focus: Stock Moves 5.3% Higher – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “News Corporation (NWSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.