R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Stake In Apple (AAPL) Was Boosted; Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) Holder Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $50.25 Million

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 610.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 13,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67M, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $992.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $5.02 during the last trading session, reaching $219.57. About 28.25M shares traded or 6.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buildout of retail accounts throughout Florida; 12/04/2018 – IGNORE: VIRNETX AWARD VS APPLE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, US trade; 25/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: GDPR Makes Its EU Debut, Apple’s `Big Win’; 19/03/2018 – Apple to develop MicroLED displays in-house, sources say; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 23/03/2018 – DSS PATENT REVIVED BY APPEALS COURT IN APPLE FIGHT; 06/04/2018 – Technology HOLD Apple (AAPL) L) […]; 26/03/2018 – The company was named Apple’s app of the year last year and is ranked 50th among top grossing iOS apps; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI Watch his interview with @karaswisher and @chrislhayes now on @MSNBC

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 625,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.13 million, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Edison Intl (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 958,061 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 14/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/14/2018 08:54 AM; 12/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Honored with Edison Achievement Award; 10/04/2018 – EDISON: MAY BE HARD TO RAISE CAPITAL IF CAN’T RECOVER FIRE COST; 12/04/2018 – Edison Awards Recognize Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ VITROS® NEPHROCHECK® Test for Best New Product; 31/05/2018 – REG-GCP Student Living: Edison issues research; 04/04/2018 – EDISON CHOOSES ROTHSCHILD AND PERELLA WEINBERG AS FINANCIAL ADVISERS ON SALE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds Edison International; 28/05/2018 – InMed Pharmaceuticals Conference Set By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 11/04/2018 – EDISON INTL AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vision Mgmt holds 3.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 75,336 shares. Whittier Of Nevada reported 3.34% stake. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 61,475 shares for 2.18% of their portfolio. Mitchell Cap Mgmt Com holds 52,595 shares. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv invested in 0.51% or 14,045 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech holds 1.18M shares. Menlo Advsrs Lc reported 23,403 shares or 3.19% of all its holdings. Guardian Inv Mngmt holds 5.71% or 33,163 shares in its portfolio. Ipg Invest Advsr Limited Co invested in 73,649 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Columbia Asset Mngmt stated it has 92,349 shares or 4.81% of all its holdings. Brookmont holds 1,790 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Sarasin Prns Limited Liability Partnership invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hwg Lp reported 18,403 shares. Cna holds 11,500 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 177,824 shares.

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $557.90 million and $17.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 200 shares to 600 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s Streaming Strategy Is The Ultimate Magic Trick – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple Bear (Goldman) Makes Big Return – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple, Services And Moats – Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Now More Than Ever, AAPL Stock Is Worth Buying – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 16, 2019.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.37M for 11.67 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Scotts Miracle-Gro, Enphase Energy, and Edison International Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why You Add Edison International (EIX) Stock Now – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What’s Going On With PG&E’s Power Shut-Offs? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.