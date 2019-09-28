R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Increased Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $2.29 Million; Bradley Foster & Sargent Upped Position in Raytheon (RTN) by $468,138

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 157,759 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.43 million, up from 155,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $195.52. About 1.36 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 610.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 13,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67 million, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook talks to CNBC’s Josh Lipton and Jim Cramer: full transcript; 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN SAYS APPEAL HEARINGS INTO APPLE CASE LIKELY TO BEGIN IN THE AUTUMN; 05/03/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning to launch a cheaper 13-inch MacBook Air during the second quarter, according to KGI Securities; 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY ISSUES APPLE-SAMSUNG VERDICT IN SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA; 21/05/2018 – Express UK: Amazon Echo rival – Apple could be planning to launch a much cheaper HomePod; 07/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS IN SUPPLIER RESPONSIBILITY REPORT; 23/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 23); 12/04/2018 – VIRNETX GETS $502.6M JURY VERDICT VS APPLE; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 14/03/2018 – Brand Rankings Give Two Different Views of Apple, Google — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “U.S. Navy modifies Raytheon contract in Largo by $52.9 million – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on September 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “United Technologies CTO resigns – Boston Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raytheon anticipates counter-UAS system boom – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Q1 2019 Post-Earnings Analysis – The Raytheon Company – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “10 Defense Stocks to Buy During Rising Geopolitical Tensions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple hires AstraZeneca exec – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: Major Hurdle Cleared – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple Braces For A Slowdown From New Tariffs – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Now More Than Ever, AAPL Stock Is Worth Buying – Nasdaq” published on January 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: Small Can Be Big – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

