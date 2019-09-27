R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Holding in Apple (AAPL) Lifted by $2.29 Million as Share Value Rose; Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Holder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Raised Its Holding by $523,446 as Market Value Rose

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) by 253.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 24,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.90% . The institutional investor held 34,773 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $759,000, up from 9,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.31. About 154,135 shares traded. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has risen 14.62% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PMT News: 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Catalyst Biosciences, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trus; 23/04/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PMT.N – SECURED TERM NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 25, 2023; 09/05/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 54% to 8 Days; 22/04/2018 – DJ PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMT); 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Mtg Invt Tr Book Value/Share $20.24 at March 31; 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $75.7 MLN, DOWN 19 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 610.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 13,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67 million, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $992.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $219.56. About 9.50M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – Jamf Healthcare Listener Added to Epic’s App Orchard to Deliver the Ultimate Patient Experience; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 24/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS PLEASED COURT AGREES THAT SAMSUNG SHOULD PAY; 28/05/2018 – IPhone Screen Makers Fall on Report of Apple OLED Shift in 2019; 09/04/2018 – Apple Announces Red Iphone 8 And 8 Plus Models; Phones Begin Shipping Friday — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 01/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple, sources tell @MarcStilesPSBJ:; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 30/05/2018 – Engadget: Apple Music sets up publishing division as it chases down Spotify; 01/05/2018 – The Cable – U.K. Data, Tariffs & Apple

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold PMT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 52.91 million shares or 13.20% more from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 26,009 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 9,791 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru Inc Inc stated it has 3,366 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Next Financial Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). 66,420 were accumulated by Citigroup. Barclays Public Ltd has 88,332 shares. 32,114 are owned by Advsrs Asset Management. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Management Lp has invested 0.05% in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 2,040 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.03% of its portfolio in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Comerica Financial Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Gsa Llp has 0.05% invested in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). 87,400 were reported by Connor Clark Lunn Management Limited. 116,084 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Aqr Cap Ltd holds 0% or 19,297 shares in its portfolio.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $531.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) by 43,584 shares to 43,186 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 14,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,400 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cahill Finance Advisors invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Evergreen Cap Llc has 2.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lincoln Natl, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 110,392 shares. Smith Salley Associates has 3.13% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 104,946 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co stated it has 39,161 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Smithfield, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 50,507 shares. Harvey Cap Mgmt holds 3.88% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 40,725 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na accumulated 2.13% or 44,249 shares. Peddock Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 2.31% stake. Regent Invest Ltd Com reported 3.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cambridge Rech Advisors Inc has invested 2.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kistler reported 31,258 shares stake. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 2.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lumbard & Kellner Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,120 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Mcmillion Capital Mngmt Inc invested 4.73% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $557.90 million and $17.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 200 shares to 600 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

