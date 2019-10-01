R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Holding in Apple (AAPL) Boosted as Share Value Rose; As M/I Homes (MHO) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Q Global Advisors Has Cut by $1.89 Million Its Position

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 40.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 67,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 98,941 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82 million, down from 166,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $37.65. About 317,330 shares traded or 24.70% up from the average. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 610.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 13,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67 million, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $223.97. About 26.32 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE REVEALS APPLE STAKE AT $40.7 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 25/05/2018 – Instead of framing Apple’s self-driving car ambitions around vehicle design, VC Gene Muenster said investors could view Apple’s Volkswagen partnership as an investment in its growing services business; 30/05/2018 – Matterport Appoints Media Technology Leader Chris Bell as CMO; 15/03/2018 – Fitbit’s Plan to Conquer Apple (and the World) — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN CHICAGO CONCLUDES; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gladwin Field Office – Apple Tree Planting with Ruffed Grouse Society; 15/03/2018 – With One Battle Over, a Bigger One Looms for Qualcomm: Apple; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA BUYS MACPROFESSIONALS, APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F

More notable recent M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On M/I Homes Inc (MHO)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “With M/I Homes’ Cheap Stock and Fast-Growing Earnings, Is It Worth Reconsidering? – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “6 Housing Stocks to Invest In If You Believe In the Economy – Investorplace.com” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold MHO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 26.06 million shares or 0.63% more from 25.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 359,660 were reported by Prudential. 21,591 were reported by Thrivent Finance For Lutherans. Citigroup owns 21,286 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Indexiq Ltd Co holds 47,660 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Cap stated it has 22,198 shares. Shell Asset accumulated 18,857 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 2,928 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 41,652 shares stake. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 48,683 shares stake. Voya Invest Management Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 58,336 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Company reported 0.13% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Budros Ruhlin And Roe owns 9,563 shares. Basswood Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.15% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.73 million for 9.05 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple returns to bond market (update) – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple Braces For A Slowdown From New Tariffs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Amazon & Alexa Are Dominating the Smart Home Market… For Now. – The Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What to expect as iOS 13 gets released – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boys Arnold & Inc reported 135,894 shares. Eagle Ridge owns 0.44% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,201 shares. New York-based Mathes has invested 2.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Burke Herbert Natl Bank invested in 17,520 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Company stated it has 2.32M shares. Patten Grp has 29,346 shares for 2.38% of their portfolio. Moreover, Conning has 0.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eaton Vance Management has invested 2.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, State Farm Mutual Automobile Com has 2.54% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10.35M shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gabalex Limited Liability Company has invested 5.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Woodmont Investment Counsel stated it has 40,575 shares. Brown Capital Management Lc owns 0.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 26,010 shares. F&V Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5,091 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd holds 0.07% or 2,600 shares in its portfolio.

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $557.90 million and $17.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 200 shares to 600 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.