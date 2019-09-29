R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Has Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Lowered United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $1.13 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 8,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $207.29 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 2.14M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 610.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 13,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67M, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 28/03/2018 – The new iPad supports the Apple Pencil and updated Pages, Numbers and Keynote apps; 02/04/2018 – CNET: Apple’s Mac computers may use its own chips starting in 2020; 14/03/2018 – Rise in Global Popularity for Digital Wallets and Mobile Payment Apps Giving Consumers More Secure Options; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to Incorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity The Congressional Black Caucus is checking on tech’s progress in minority hiring and retention; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s $22.8 Billion in Executed Repurchases Set Another Record; 27/04/2018 – Apple can climb over the peak for smartphones; 16/03/2018 – Apple is having an event this month to “hear creative new ideas for teachers and students.”; 26/03/2018 – Apple Cobalt Supplier Seeking Ethical Supply With Industry Pilot

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.96 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $40.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 534,800 shares to 3.74 million shares, valued at $797.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 24,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE).

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $557.90M and $17.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 200 shares to 600 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

