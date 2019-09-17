R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $378,600; As Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Woodstock Has Decreased Position by $852,500

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 42,485 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.70M, down from 45,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $5.23 during the last trading session, reaching $270.88. About 164,333 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc sold 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, down from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $898.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $7.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1815.56. About 1.30 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 27/04/2018 – The Amazon partnership with Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan faces big hurdles, they say; 16/05/2018 – NBC Chicago: Amazon has finished visiting the 20 contenders for its new HQ; 14/05/2018 – Peeks Social Receives Invitation to Amazon Appstore; 08/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive:; 07/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos unseats Bill Gates on Forbes 2018 richest billionaires list; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince woos Amazon, Lockheed and others to build a tech hub; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Testing the Feasibility of the DASH Cloud Intervention Using Amazon Alexa; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan raises delivery fees by up to 50%: Rising costs and labor shortage may prompt other online retailers to follow suit; 15/05/2018 – The video-focused division of Amazon Web Services has hired two FPGA specialists and has job openings for more

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28 million for 59.93 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,087.44 down -15.63 points – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IDEXX Laboratories Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Ideas to Make Your Portfolio Recession-Resistant – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IDXX Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IDEXX Laboratories: Accelerating Growth And Expanding Margins, But Fully Valued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 98.67 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pickup: Port Markets Leading The Way – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon changed search to put profit first – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon responds to WSJ story on search algorithm – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

