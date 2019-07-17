Qvt Financial LP Trimmed Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stake by $659,016; Travelers Companies (TRV) Stock Rose While Conning Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.27 Million

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 9,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 281,922 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.67M, down from 291,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $153.09. About 246,289 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Investment Income $603M; 30/05/2018 – Travelers Institute Hosts Eighth Annual Hurricane Preparedness Event; 31/05/2018 – Hurricane Season Begins, Travelers Seeking Advice; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by Diversitylnc; 24/04/2018 – Travelers profit rises 8.4 pct on higher premiums; 15/03/2018 – Distracted on Vacation? Alamo Rent A Car’s Annual Survey Shows Work and Social Media Pressures Affecting Family Travelers; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo Crossing into U.S; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Catastrophe Loss Net Of Reinsurance Pretax $354M; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by DiversityInc

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69M, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $105.67. About 67,431 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 EPS, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.61M for 19.14 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Lc stated it has 98,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Synovus Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 88,307 shares. S Muoio & Co Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.06% stake. Pitcairn owns 4,649 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,308 shares stake. The New York-based Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 336,945 are held by Group Inc. Colony Gru Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.12% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 5,550 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc stated it has 0.14% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 14,880 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Incorporated holds 0.07% or 7,792 shares in its portfolio. Advisory owns 18,152 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 94,293 were accumulated by Mesirow Investment Mgmt.

Qvt Financial Lp, which manages about $8.91 billion and $397.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fts International Inc by 349,100 shares to 768,226 shares, valued at $7.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 6.66 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 25.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 35.91% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.81 per share. TRV’s profit will be $642.73M for 15.56 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.07% negative EPS growth.