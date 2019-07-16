Qvt Financial LP Trimmed Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holding as Valuation Rose; Black Diamond Capital Management Upped Saratoga Invt (SAR) Stake by $840,026

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69M, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $107.16. About 393,452 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 38,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 812,470 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10M, up from 774,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.64. About 25,518 shares traded. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 14.18% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.53; 07/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF PHILIPS INTELLIVUE GUARDIAN INTO GENERAL CARE UNITS OF SARATOGA HOSPITAL; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Saratoga Springs, UT’s 2018 Sewer Rev Bnds ‘A+’; 18/05/2018 – Sandestin Investments Taps Highgate to Manage New Hotel; 18/03/2018 – WNYT: Sources: Six arrested in connection to Saratoga Co. drug dealing ring; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 02/04/2018 – Grayscale Investments, LLC Announces Abandonment of Bitcoin Segwit2X; 15/05/2018 – FirstLight’s Services Enhance Connectivity for Saratoga Springs School District; 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area

More notable recent Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Orbital Insight Announces Expansion of GO Consumer Capabilities – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oxford Square: Trying To Leverage Out Of Problems – Seeking Alpha” published on April 05, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Analysts Estimate Saratoga Investment (SAR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Zacks.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Saratoga Investment Corp. Announces Offering of Additional 6.25% Notes Due 2025 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Medley Capital Corp (MCC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nexstar Media Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NXST) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 EPS, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $61.81 million for 19.41 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Qvt Financial Lp, which manages about $8.91B and $397.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Herbalife Ltd (Prn) by 13.00 million shares to 25.52 million shares, valued at $31.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grindrod Shipping Holdings L by 119,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).