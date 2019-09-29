Qvt Financial LP Position in Herbalife Nutrition LTD (Put) (HLF) Lowered by $1.23 Million; Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Market Value Rose While State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Decreased Its Stake

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 3.24 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.96M, down from 3.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.54. About 623,407 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Put) (HLF) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 29,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 417,100 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.84 million, down from 446,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.3. About 683,114 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 26/03/2018 – Left has been a frequent critic of Shopify, telling clients in October that the company was “dirtier than Herbalife.”; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Welcomes New Members to Its Bd of Directors; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition: Total of 49.7M Common Shrs Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn at or Below the Price of $52.50 Per Shr; 24/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS STRATEGIC NAME CHANGE TO HERBALIFE NUTRITION; 29/05/2018 – RT @PlainSite: Today, we are pleased to release our second Reality Check report: Herbalife Nutrition, Ltd; 14/03/2018 – Public Health Leaders, Dr. Richard Carmona and Dr. John Agwunobi, To Present Symposium on Rethinking Food Security at 2018 SXSW; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q EPS $1.08; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS PRICING OF $550M OF CONV SR NOTE OFFERING; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Richard P. Bermingham, Pedro Cardoso and Keith Cozza Stepping Down; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife prepared secret report to get into Ackman’s thinking- book

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $193.06 million activity. 2.08M shares were bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P., worth $49.19M.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 20,000 shares to 340,000 shares, valued at $109.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.46M for 48.95 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold HAIN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 100.43 million shares or 2.43% less from 102.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 2,824 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 271,145 shares. Moreover, Shelton Mgmt has 0.04% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 34,209 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 7.39 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 0.02% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 65,007 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). First Foundation invested 0.02% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Co invested 0.06% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 3,132 shares. Lapides Asset Mgmt Lc owns 374,900 shares for 3.79% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability invested in 0.09% or 619,000 shares. 44,650 are owned by Woodstock Corporation. Barclays Plc has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Snow Cap Mgmt Lp holds 232,090 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $90.40 million for 14.96 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 165,000 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 1.36 million shares. Route One Investment Limited Partnership invested in 1.06 million shares or 1.39% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 11,780 shares. Moreover, Burney has 0.02% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 7,830 shares. Art Lc holds 1.18% or 487,348 shares. Kbc Nv reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 7,890 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.16% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 60,960 shares. Nomura Holding reported 188,918 shares. Pggm Invs owns 115,125 shares. Macquarie Ltd has 7,900 shares. Northern Tru invested in 650,893 shares.

