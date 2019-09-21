Qvt Financial LP Position in Herbalife Nutrition LTD (Put) (HLF) Has Trimmed by $1.23 Million; Masco (MAS) Shareholder Reinhart Partners Decreased Holding by $2.00 Million as Market Value Rose

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Masco (MAS) by 9.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 48,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 445,242 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.65M, down from 494,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Masco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.63. About 3.17 million shares traded or 5.15% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Put) (HLF) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 29,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 417,100 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.84 million, down from 446,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 1.30M shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/05/2018 – Icahn to Sell Quarter of His Stake in Herbalife in Re-Balancing; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Only Prudent to Reduce Exposure to Herbalife; 09/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now that risk of Ackman bashing is over; 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Tender Offer Set to Expire May 16; 25/05/2018 – Carl Icahn is reducing his position in Herbalife; 26/03/2018 – Left has been a frequent critic of Shopify, telling clients in October that the company was “dirtier than Herbalife.”; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.11; 25/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN SAYS “BELIEVE HERBALIFE’S BUSINESS IS STABLE, THE SHORT-SELLERS HAVE LARGELY EXITED, AND THE COMPANY IS WELL-POSITIONED FOR THE FUTURE”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Invest Technologies reported 14,259 shares stake. Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Invs Comm has 0% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 8,679 shares. Spirit Of America Management reported 11,500 shares. 8,675 are owned by Bluestein R H &. Broadview Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.52% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 208,113 shares. Davy Asset reported 49,464 shares. 7,902 were reported by Zeke Capital Advsrs Lc. Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.05% or 13,671 shares. Boltwood Management stated it has 9,317 shares. Nomura stated it has 354,100 shares. The Australia-based Commonwealth Bancshares Of has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Argent Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.71M shares. Adage Partners Gp Ltd Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Fragasso Grp Inc reported 88,754 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Rampart Invest Communication Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corp Com by 124,153 shares to 553,171 shares, valued at $35.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trueblue Inc Com (NYSE:TBI) by 30,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Cision Ltd Shs.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $205.52M for 14.31 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

