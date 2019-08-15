Qvt Financial LP Lowered Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holding by $659,016; Share Price Declined; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Declined While Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Position by $530,000

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 466,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.16 million, down from 476,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.86% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.12. About 47.28 million shares traded or 119.63% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69 million, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $90.92. About 1.60M shares traded or 199.33% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 27,000 shares to 38,000 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 209,716 were reported by Argent Company. Nuveen Asset Ltd owns 2.93M shares. Rockland Tru Co reported 0.17% stake. Culbertson A N And Incorporated reported 120,266 shares. 50,569 are owned by Mechanics Comml Bank Trust Department. Pettyjohn Wood White invested in 85,054 shares or 1.49% of the stock. 88,226 are owned by Dean Inv Assoc Limited Company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 374,924 shares. Cohen Lawrence B owns 0.22% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,800 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Limited Liability Corp reported 28,316 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. The California-based Golub Grp Limited Liability Co has invested 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boston Advsr Ltd has invested 0.66% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Todd Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 929,234 shares or 1.42% of the stock. 61,070 were accumulated by Texas Yale Corporation. Aimz Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 81,926 shares.

Qvt Financial Lp, which manages about $8.91 billion and $397.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keane Group Inc by 182,071 shares to 840,375 shares, valued at $8.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Grindrod Shipping Holdings L.