Qvt Financial LP Lowered Its Position in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) by $659,016 as Market Value Declined; As Microstrategy (MSTR) Valuation Declined, Holder Horrell Capital Management Trimmed Stake

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69M, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $98.77. About 277,400 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 20.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 35,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, down from 44,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 120,835 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in MicroStrategy; 10/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Engagement Provider Vibes Embeds MicroStrategy to Help Companies Increase Return on Marketing

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.60 million for 17.89 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Invs holds 8,483 shares. Amer Century Inc holds 58,228 shares. Moreover, Cap Investors has 0.06% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 2.20 million shares. Bahl & Gaynor holds 0.06% or 59,766 shares. Boothbay Fund Lc has invested 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Hillsdale holds 6,100 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Manhattan invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Voloridge Invest Ltd accumulated 8,870 shares. Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 7,558 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 11,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0.16% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 322,348 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested 0.08% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 862,095 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Qvt Financial Lp, which manages about $8.91B and $397.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Herbalife Ltd (Prn) by 13.00 million shares to 25.52M shares, valued at $31.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keane Group Inc by 182,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 840,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Grindrod Shipping Holdings L.