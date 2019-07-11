Qvt Financial LP Lowered Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Position by $659,016 as Market Valuation Rose; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Rose, Holder Corvex Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $11.95 Million

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 173,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.03 million, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.63% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $78.63. About 14.44 million shares traded or 286.41% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 09/05/2018 – SnapShot Market Disruption Bundle Report 2018: The Latest Developments in the Indian Mobile Market, Sprint & T-Mobile Disruptive Pricing in the USA, and the Evolution of French Mobile Pricing – ResearchAndMarkets; 30/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile to Merge, in Bid to Remake Wireless Market; 17/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Gets Around 10 More Lenders in $38b M&A Loan; 26/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 10/04/2018 – CNET: T-Mobile and Sprint restart merger talks … again; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 14/05/2018 – Sprint, SCI Consent Solicitations Were Conducted in Connection With Merger Pact With T-Mobile US Unit; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile will pay $40 million to the U.S. Treasury; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Marcelo Claure, Masayoshi Son to Join Bd of Newly Formed Co Following Proposed Merger With T-Mobile

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69 million, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $109.5. About 427,339 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 8,943 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.07% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 510,242 shares. Advisors Cap Lc reported 45,151 shares. Northern has invested 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Quantbot Technologies LP stated it has 9,248 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gru Limited owns 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 11,299 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd invested in 586,162 shares. Global Thematic Prtnrs Lc owns 138,869 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems reported 58,020 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. United Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Sandy Spring Bankshares accumulated 435 shares. Agf Invests Incorporated holds 1.52 million shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Contravisory Inv Inc holds 1.52% or 56,597 shares. C M Bidwell And Associate reported 0.4% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd holds 0.09% or 14,936 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $835.11M for 20.06 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Concourse Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 3.16% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Metropolitan Life Co accumulated 0.02% or 7,423 shares. Fort LP holds 0.03% or 1,552 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The owns 29,150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Com invested in 0% or 1,055 shares. Legal General Public Ltd accumulated 21,596 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 282 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 122,756 shares. American Grp holds 28,561 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 2.85 million shares. Colony Grp Ltd Company invested in 0.12% or 25,341 shares. Weiss Multi reported 10,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Company invested in 110,096 shares. First Natl Bank Of Omaha holds 0.18% or 24,419 shares.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.61 million for 19.84 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Qvt Financial Lp, which manages about $8.91 billion and $397.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 6.66M shares to 25.90 million shares, valued at $42.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fts International Inc.