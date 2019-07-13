Qvt Financial LP Has Decreased Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Brookfield Asset Management Holding in Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Has Lowered by $128.22 Million

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 704,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.19 million, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $162.26. About 807,107 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG); 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69 million, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $109.26. About 463,139 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Barclays Plc owns 88,307 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Pitcairn Comm has invested 0.05% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 162,950 are held by Boston Prns. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 22,811 shares. 17,177 were reported by Stevens Management Limited Partnership. Mesirow Invest Management reported 94,293 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory has invested 0.2% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Qvt Fincl Lp stated it has 3.44% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 50,000 were accumulated by Selz Cap Limited Liability. S Muoio Limited Liability holds 30,813 shares or 3.06% of its portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Limited Co holds 2,900 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Baupost Grp Inc Limited Liability Com Ma holds 1.00 million shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. United Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 15,969 shares.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For May 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Nexstar to sell 19 TV stations for $1.2B – Dallas Business Journal – Dallas Business Journal” published on March 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Report: PE firms, broadcasters circle Nexstar stations that must be divested in Tribune deal – Dallas Business Journal” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TEGNA Set to Acquire Leading TV Stations for $535M in Cash – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Media Stocks’ Earnings Lineup for May 10: VIAB, SSP, TRCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.61 million for 19.79 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Qvt Financial Lp, which manages about $8.91 billion and $397.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keane Group Inc by 182,071 shares to 840,375 shares, valued at $8.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fts International Inc by 349,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 768,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $2.98 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.98 per share. SPG’s profit will be $920.80M for 13.61 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.97% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Simon Property Group: Sticking With Quality – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Public Storage: When You Need A Little More Room – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Taubman Means Unrivaled Luxury At A Deep Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Mngmt Nv holds 1.74% or 105,414 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 2.92 million shares. Cap Invsts has invested 0.91% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Mai Mgmt reported 1,178 shares. Contravisory Inv Mgmt Inc invested in 22,093 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Morgan Stanley owns 5.25M shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Arcadia Mi has 0.05% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 927 shares. Resolution Capital accumulated 1.23 million shares. Vestor Capital Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 298 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 165,102 shares in its portfolio. Amp Limited has 854,359 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 760,994 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co Limited invested in 0.85% or 281,208 shares. 2.89 million were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation. Aperio Lc holds 164,380 shares.