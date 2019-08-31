Qvt Financial LP Cut Its Position in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) by $659,016; Commscope Holding Co (COMM) Holding Held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69M, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56B market cap company. The stock increased 5.19% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $98.89. About 478,484 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Commscope Holding Co Inc (COMM) by 48.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 25,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The institutional investor held 79,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 53,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Commscope Holding Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 3.58M shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE NAMES PEASE AS CFO; 15/05/2018 – CommScope to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDERS APPROVE PROXY PROPOSALS; 11/04/2018 – CommScope Shows Augmented Reality With Intelligence to Help Customers Solve Real-World Problems; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC COMM.O SAYS ALEXANDER W. PEASE APPOINTED CFO; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. – COMM; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Rev $1.21B-$1.26B; 10/05/2018 – Entrust Datacard Appoints Beth Klehr Chief Human Resources Officer; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 63c-Adj EPS 68c; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 0.02% or 66,911 shares in its portfolio. 62,602 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Co. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 0% or 25,901 shares. First Republic Investment Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Laurion Management L P, New York-based fund reported 63,493 shares. Prudential Plc invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Scotia Cap Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited owns 12,516 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corp has invested 0.01% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 70,300 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 65,431 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Moreover, Shell Asset Management Com has 0% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 3,982 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 3 shares.

More notable recent CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADTRAN Expands Fiber Broadband Portfolio to Meet Demand – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CommScope Gets Favorable Ruling in Dali Wireless Patent Case – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 21,665 shares to 21,435 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 22,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,015 shares, and cut its stake in Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV).

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NXST) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nexstar Media Group is Now Oversold (NXST) – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.