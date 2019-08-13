Qv Investors Trimmed Its Alleghany (Y) Stake; Fair Isaac (FICO) Has 1.13 Sentiment

Qv Investors Inc decreased Alleghany Corp (Y) stake by 64.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qv Investors Inc sold 21,145 shares as Alleghany Corp (Y)’s stock rose 4.39%. The Qv Investors Inc holds 11,658 shares with $7.14M value, down from 32,803 last quarter. Alleghany Corp now has $10.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $6.66 during the last trading session, reaching $743.76. About 44,328 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion

Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 135 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 119 reduced and sold their holdings in Fair Isaac Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 21.79 million shares, down from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Fair Isaac Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 96 Increased: 82 New Position: 53.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $992,885 activity. $992,885 worth of stock was bought by Tyler Lauren M on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 63,832 were reported by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. Ameritas Partners accumulated 4,233 shares. State Street has invested 0.03% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Moreover, Shell Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 889 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.05% stake. Us Bankshares De reported 49 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 5,176 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 86,513 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.03% or 2,549 shares in its portfolio. Asset One Company Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0.07% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 1,500 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Kbc Nv has invested 0.02% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). The Illinois-based First Advsrs Lp has invested 0.02% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). 887 are owned by Leavell Investment.

The stock decreased 1.99% or $7.26 during the last trading session, reaching $357.9. About 154,147 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q REV. $257.9M, EST. $244.3M; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Net $32.3M; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management services and products that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company has market cap of $10.34 billion. The firm offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management services and products to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It has a 58.38 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software.