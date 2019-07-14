Qv Investors Trimmed Autozone (AZO) Holding By $18.01 Million; Moore Capital Management LP Trimmed By $1.58 Million Its Encana (Call) (ECA) Holding

Qv Investors Inc decreased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 43.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qv Investors Inc sold 17,592 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.76%. The Qv Investors Inc holds 23,308 shares with $23.87 million value, down from 40,900 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $28.57B valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $15.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1164.71. About 140,281 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased Encana Corp (Call) (ECA) stake by 21.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 225,000 shares as Encana Corp (Call) (ECA)’s stock rose 5.31%. The Moore Capital Management Lp holds 800,000 shares with $5.79 million value, down from 1.03M last quarter. Encana Corp (Call) now has $7.04B valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 17.88M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 earnings per share, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.46M for 13.34 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.26 million activity. Smith Richard Craig sold 1,500 shares worth $1.26 million.

Among 13 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AutoZone had 24 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, June 21. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 27. UBS maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Hold” rating and $900 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. Oppenheimer downgraded it to “Perform” rating and $900 target in Friday, February 8 report. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, February 20.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone Vendor Summit Celebrates and Honors Top-Performing Vendors – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ALLDATA Signs European Licensing Agreement with Honda – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AutoZone tracks higher after Oppenheimer nod – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “34 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Guggenheim Raises Outlook on Surging AutoZone Stock – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ECA’s profit will be $281.04M for 6.26 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Encana (NYSE:ECA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Encana had 15 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Societe Generale. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 20. Goldman Sachs maintained Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. GMP Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report.