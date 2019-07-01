Qv Investors Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Trimmed as Market Value Rose; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Market Value Declined, Whale Rock Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 47,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 283,891 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.94M, down from 331,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $76.5. About 6.52 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS NO CHANGE TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIDES GAS CONDITIONING PLANT, WELLS AND PIPELINE REMAIN SAFELY SHUT IN AFTER LARGE AFTERSHOCK; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Exxon Mobile – 04/10/2018 05:44 PM; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FACILITY STARTUP FOR POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT COULD COME AS EARLY AS 2021

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 248,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 875,956 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.73M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $153.29. About 3.77 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 30/03/2018 – SALESFORCE COM INC’S CEO MARC BENIOFF REPORTS 7.419 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 27 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms; 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 44 sales for $39.02 million activity. 5,000 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $795,000 were sold by BLOCK KEITH. 6,331 shares were sold by Harris Parker, worth $1.03M on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $1.36 million were sold by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, January 23. Roos John Victor also sold $17,779 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, February 7. Weaver Amy E had sold 456 shares worth $68,011 on Tuesday, January 22. $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89 million for 425.81 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 1.34M shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $167.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carvana Co by 1.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Capital Limited Co Delaware holds 2.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 182,907 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 2.04% or 18,336 shares. Lazard Asset Llc accumulated 360 shares. First Allied Advisory holds 0.07% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 12,522 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.16% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Oppenheimer And Co Inc reported 0.36% stake. Echo Street Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 202,264 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability invested 0.78% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 783,794 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 8,092 shares stake. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 339 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldg invested 0.51% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.55% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Columbus Circle Invsts owns 164,279 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested 0.18% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.52 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

